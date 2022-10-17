Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Google Earth is an illusion: how I am using art to explore the problematic nature of western maps and the myth of 'terra nullius'

By Jahkarli Romanis, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Within western society, maps are often perceived as scientific, neutral and objective tools. Map making has always been shaped by our social and cultural relationships to the land. In the last 20 years, approaches to map creation have become much more reliant on photographic and digital technologies, including Google Earth.

However, these technologies carry a rarely acknowledged subjective and colonial agenda towards representing place.

My artistic exploration of western maps began during my honours…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
