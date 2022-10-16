Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tuatara are returning to the mainland – but feeding the hungry reptiles could be more difficult than expected

By Sarah K. Lamar, PhD Candidate & Teaching Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Diane Karen Ormsby, Senior Lecturer, Reproductive and Developmental Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nicola Jane Nelson, Professor of Conservation Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Following the settlement of Aotearoa New Zealand, many native species were wiped from the mainland. It’s a familiar story – one that has affected species like the iconic flightless kākāpō and the tuatara, a reptile in a category all its own.

As the New Zealand government moves towards the goal of Predator Free 2050, the reintroduction of native species back into predator-free areas on the mainland is becoming increasingly common.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
