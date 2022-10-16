Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In sticking with tax cuts divorced from reality, Labor is left with a hard choice

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Share this article
The big question prior to Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivering the Albanese government’s first budget on October 26 has been whether it will seek to modify the “stage 3” tax cuts legislated by the Morrison government, with Labor’s support.

The cuts, set to come into effect in 2024, reduce the marginal tax paid on incomes between $45,000 and $200,000 to 30% (instead of the 32.5% now paid up to $120,000, 37% between $120,000 and $180,000, and 45% after that).

Labor promised before the election it would implementThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nong Bua Lamphu massacre in Thailand: Recounting mistakes, seeking a way forward
~ Melbourne now has chief heat officers. Here's why we need them and what they can do
~ Clive Hamilton's activism memoir wars with neoliberals, the 'naive' left and China
~ 'Killer robots' will be nothing like the movies show – here's where the real threats lie
~ The air we breathe: how I have been observing atmospheric change through art and science
~ Your home, office or uni affects your mood and how you think. How do we know? We looked into people's brains
~ Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated in Russia and abroad. Does he have an exit strategy?
~ Climate change must be a catalyst for reform of the World Heritage system
~ Blueprint to tackle violence against women unveiled but detailed Indigenous plan still to come
~ After four years of legal cannabis, provinces should review their policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter