Elephant conservation may be undermined by Twitter users who overlook main threats
By Niall Hammond, PhD Candidate in Conservation Science, Griffith University
Amy Dickman, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, University of Oxford
Duan Biggs, Olajos Goslow Chair, Northern Arizona University
A study of tweets posted in 2019 found that tweets about elephant conservation didn’t align with the actual greatest threats to the animals, creating the risk that funding could be misdirected.
- Sunday, October 16, 2022