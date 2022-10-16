Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social grants offer cash, but they aren't a magic bullet response to inequality in the global south

By Ruth Castel-Branco, Research Manager, University of the Witwatersrand
Over the last three decades, there has been a proliferation of social protection programmes across the global south in what some have dubbed a development revolution. International development agencies across the ideological spectrum have embraced social protection as an effective and efficient instrument to reduce poverty and inequality.

The advent of digital technologies has further strengthened support for social protection, including among development agencies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


