Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Would you like lunch? Can I clean out the chook house?’: what flood survivors actually need after disaster strikes

By Mel Taylor, Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Barbara Ryan, Senior Lecturer, University of Southern Queensland
2022 has been Australia’s year of freak floods. Here’s what stricken Victorians are set to experience in the weeks and months ahead.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


