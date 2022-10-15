Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Afghanistan, Rights Setbacks for People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A student with a white cane arrives at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2, 2012. © 2012 Omar Sobhani/Reuters Afghanistan started celebrating White Cane Safety Day in 2011, a day marked around the world to advocate for the rights of people with vision impairments. But there are doubts on whether there will be white cane day activities in Afghanistan this year. As with many human rights issues in the country, protections for people with disabilities have weakened. United States President Lyndon Johnson signed the US White Cane Law on October 15, 1964 to raise…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


