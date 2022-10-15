Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Don’t Deport Activists to Uzbekistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Kassymjomar Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyev sign a bilateral agreement in Tashkent on April 15, 2019. © 2019 Uzbekistani Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images (Berlin, October 15, 2022) – Kazakh authorities should not extradite four Karakalpak diaspora activists to Uzbekistan, where they would face a serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture, Human Rights Watch said today. All four activists – who emigrated to Kazakhstan years ago – have advocated for protecting the sovereignty of the Republic of…


