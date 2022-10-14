Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kwasi Kwarteng: only a desperate prime minister sacks a chancellor

By Despina Alexiadou, Senior Lecturer at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
Liz Truss has appointed Jeremy Hunt to replace the chancellor who led on the now infamous mini-budget – but it may not be enough.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


