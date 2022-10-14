Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the movie 'Till,' Mamie Till-Mobley's quest to educate the world about her son's lynching marches on

By Brandon M. Erby, Assistant Professor of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies, University of Kentucky
Share this article
After 14-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped, severely beaten and killed in the Mississippi Delta on Aug. 28, 1955, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, made the courageous decision to reveal her son’s corpse for all to see.

Till-Mobley’s choice allowed audiences to bear witness to an act of racial violence, and the new film “Till”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The true colours of Truecaller in India: app accused of being negligent about data privacy
~ In the face of stubborn adherence to outdated dress codes, one Trinidadian citizen gets creative
~ Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
~ Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
~ Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood – what helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
~ We talked to 100 people about their experiences in solitary confinement – this is what we learned
~ How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up
~ Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook – Putin is merely expanding that approach
~ How to understand what's going on with UK mortgage rates
~ How to win the Booker prize: is there a formula for ‘the finest in fiction’?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter