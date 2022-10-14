Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to win the Booker prize: is there a formula for ‘the finest in fiction’?

By Naomi Adam, Postgraduate researcher in English Language and Literature, University of Liverpool
They say that everyone has a book in them. But how about a Booker prize? That’s probably what the six shortlisted authors of the Booker prize 2022 will be wondering as they count down the days to the live-streamed awards ceremony.

On Monday 17 October, amid the opulent surrounds of a packed Guildhall, one of them will have their novel selected as the 54th winner of a literary award widely considered the country’s most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


