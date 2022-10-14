Why the 'energy price cap' is confusing – and how it could be better communicated
By Sam Hampton, Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford
Jan Rosenow, Visiting Research Associate, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Lorraine Whitmarsh, Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
If you thought energy bills in Britain were capped at £2,500, you are not alone. Even Prime Minister Liz Truss recently made the same mistake, incorrectly claiming that no household would pay more.
What Britain has actually done, in common with many other…
- Friday, October 14, 2022