Alzheimer's disease: surprising new theory about what might cause it
By Andrea Sturchio, MD, PhD Student, Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Kariem Ezzat, Research Scientist, Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Samir EL Andaloussi, Professor, Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Too much amyloid-beta in the brain has long been considered the cause of Alzheimer’s. New research suggests it might be the opposite.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 14, 2022