Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Dangerous, Dystopian New Legal Amendments

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition Republican People's Party deputies hold signs in protest of a government-backed bill that criminalizes "disinformation," at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, October 4, 2022. © 2022 ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images (Istanbul) – Turkey’s parliament passed a swathe of new amendments known as the “censorship law” on October 13, 2022, introducing new abusive criminal speech offences that further deepen online censorship and restrict access to information, ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch said today. The timing of the legislation, months before…


