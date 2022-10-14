Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video Shows Azerbaijan Forces Executing Armenian POWs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke plumes and burn scars emerging around the Mets Ishkhanasar Mountain, as of September 13 2022, 09:19 am CET  (11:19 am local time) . Satellite image © 2022 Planet Labs PBC. Analysis and graphic © 2022 Human Rights Watch. (Berlin, October 14, 2022) – The execution of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs), apparently by Azerbaijani forces during fighting between the countries in September 2022 is a war crime for which there needs to be accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch analyzed a video posted on social media in early October showing the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


