Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras Should Commit to Protecting Women’s and Girls’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women participate in a march in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019. Some wear green handkerchiefs, a symbol of the abortion rights movement, and carry signs protesting violence against women. © 2019 Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images On October 18 and 19, a committee of international women’s rights experts will review Honduras’ progress in implementing the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), an international treaty designed to uphold women’s and girls’ rights around the world. Ahead of…


© Human Rights Watch -


More
