Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC at 100: the future for global news and challenges facing the World Service

By Simon Potter, Professor of Modern History, University of Bristol
Share this article
The BBC would be taking a huge risk if it abandons radio news, when so many worldwide listeners depend on it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukrainians and Russians turn to Twitter memes about Elon Musk, but this time the tone is no longer humorous
~ Paid parental leave extended to 26 weeks by 2026, with pressure on dads to share more early caring
~ Photographer Aleksandr Yakimchuk recreates Odesa in black-and-white
~ Activists decry shrinking freedom of expression in the Philippines
~ Iran: At least 24 children killed with impunity during brutal crackdown on youthful protests
~ Can music and feminism help heal border conflicts in Central Asia?
~ Why is a UN torture prevention committee visiting Australia?
~ Iran: At least 23 children killed with impunity during brutal crackdown on youthful protests
~ Alien megastructures? Cosmic thumbprint? What's behind a James Webb telescope photo that had even astronomers stumped
~ Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter