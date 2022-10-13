Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Problems conceiving are not just about women. Male infertility is behind 1 in 3 IVF cycles

By Karin Hammarberg, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Georgina Chambers, Professor, Director of the National Perinatal Epidemiology and Statistics Unit, UNSW Sydney
Rob McLachlan, Professor and clinician in fertility medicine, Hudson Institute
A new report from IVF clinics across Australia and New Zealand has found male fertility is a factor in a third of couples seeking IVF.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


