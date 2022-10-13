Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
By Naomi Joy Godden, VIce-Chancellor's Research Fellow, Centre for People, Place and Planet, Edith Cowan University
Kavita Naidu, Researcher, Edith Cowan University
Keely Boom, Industry/Professional Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability.
These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research…
