Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada should invest more in teaching kids how to play chess

By Michael Hickson, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, Trent University
Share this article
Chess has recently been in the news far more than usual. First, there was the runaway success of the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. That made chessboards the new toilet paper as retailers and manufacturers struggled to meet the demand. Now there’s a high-profile cheating scandal rocking the chess world.

But amid those…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Soaring inflation prompts biggest Social Security cost-of-living boost since 1981 – 6 questions answered
~ Australian women are more educated than men, but gender divides remain at work
~ The Right Stuff: the new conservative dating app which has unsurprisingly, failed to attract women
~ What is DLD - the most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?
~ Social media use and poor wellbeing feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are 3 ways to avoid getting stuck
~ Global warming puts Arabica coffee at risk, and we're barrelling towards a crucial threshold
~ Friday essay: fame, male privilege and a media circus – revisiting Errol Flynn's rape trial 80 years on
~ Could the Senate inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and children prevent future deaths?
~ Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability
~ Turkey: “Dark day for online free expression” as new ‘disinformation law’ is passed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter