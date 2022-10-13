Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability

By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Many people with disability – who are at increased risk of illness and death from COVID – continue to isolate at home to avoid infection and are effectively shut out of society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


