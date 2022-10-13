Doing away with COVID isolation rules means increased isolation and risks for people with disability
By Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Many people with disability – who are at increased risk of illness and death from COVID – continue to isolate at home to avoid infection and are effectively shut out of society.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 13, 2022