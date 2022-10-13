Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Biden administration must reverse decision to expand Title 42

By Amnesty International
In response to the Biden Administration’s announcement about a new process for Venezeulans seeking safety, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International said, “Within days of the Interagency Coordination for Refugees and Migrants R4V revealing that there are 7.1 million Venezuelans seeking international protection, the Biden administration shamefully announced a new plan to block access […] The post USA: Biden administration must reverse decision to expand Title 42 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


