Human Rights Observatory

Water scarcity in Indigenous communities should be reported on, a young Bolivian journalist says

By Teodora C. Hasegan
What does a media search for the words "incendio" and "chaqueo" reveal? Brisa Abapori considers that these words were relevant in the media only during the fires, afterwards they were neglected.


Global Voices


