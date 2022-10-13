Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Legalizing cannabis led to increased cannabis poisonings in Canadian children. It could get a whole lot worse.

By Daniel Myran, Public Health Physician and Canadian Institutes of Health Research Fellow, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Yaron Finkelstein, Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Toronto
Health repercussions — including large increases in child cannabis poisonings — must outweigh industry calls to roll back cannabis regulations in the federal review of the impact of legalization.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


