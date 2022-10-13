Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Chess gives young people valuable skills, Canada should invest more in teaching them to play it

By Michael Hickson, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, Trent University
Chess has recently been in the news far more than usual. First, there was the runaway success of the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. That made chessboards the new toilet paper as retailers and manufacturers struggled to meet the demand. Now there’s a high-profile cheating scandal rocking the chess world.

But amid those…The Conversation


