Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To address climate change, lifestyles must change – but the government's reluctance to help is holding us back

By Christina Demski, Reader in Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Stuart Capstick, Senior Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University
Share this article
Without changes to people’s behaviour and lifestyles, it will be impossible for the UK to reach net zero emissions by 2050. But the government is failing to put in place the conditions that would enable this to happen – or even recognise its relevance in cutting emissions and meeting climate targets. Its laissez-faire approach of simply “going with the grain of consumer choice”, according to a recent report, has no chance of bringing about the urgent changes needed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Water scarcity in Indigenous communities should be reported on, a young Bolivian journalist says
~ Legalizing cannabis led to increased cannabis poisonings in Canadian children. It could get a whole lot worse.
~ Chess gives young people valuable skills, Canada should invest more in teaching them to play it
~ Iranian women keep up the pressure for real change — but will broad public support continue?
~ Ukraine recap: Russia targets civilians as the world argues about how to end the war
~ Solar farms a 'blight on the landscape'? Research shows they can benefit wildlife
~ Energy crisis: how to help small businesses survive and become more sustainable
~ Climate change: UK test for new oil and gas fields' impact on emissions targets is not fit for purpose
~ UK drug policy: how seizing passports will not stop illicit dug use
~ Despite its long history of wildfires, Canada still doesn't know how to live with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter