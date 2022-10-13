To address climate change, lifestyles must change – but the government's reluctance to help is holding us back
By Christina Demski, Reader in Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Stuart Capstick, Senior Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University
Without changes to people’s behaviour and lifestyles, it will be impossible for the UK to reach net zero emissions by 2050. But the government is failing to put in place the conditions that would enable this to happen – or even recognise its relevance in cutting emissions and meeting climate targets. Its laissez-faire approach of simply “going with the grain of consumer choice”, according to a recent report, has no chance of bringing about the urgent changes needed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 13, 2022