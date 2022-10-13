Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar farms a 'blight on the landscape'? Research shows they can benefit wildlife

By Angie Turner, Lecturer in Sustainability and Green Technology, Keele University
Eleanor Harrison, Teaching Fellow Animal Biology, Keele University
Zoe Robinson, Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures/Professor of Sustainability in Higher Education, Keele University
Share this article
Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, isn’t a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a “blight on the landscape”. Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to UK food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Water scarcity in Indigenous communities should be reported on, a young Bolivian journalist says
~ Legalizing cannabis led to increased cannabis poisonings in Canadian children. It could get a whole lot worse.
~ Chess gives young people valuable skills, Canada should invest more in teaching them to play it
~ Iranian women keep up the pressure for real change — but will broad public support continue?
~ Ukraine recap: Russia targets civilians as the world argues about how to end the war
~ To address climate change, lifestyles must change – but the government's reluctance to help is holding us back
~ Energy crisis: how to help small businesses survive and become more sustainable
~ Climate change: UK test for new oil and gas fields' impact on emissions targets is not fit for purpose
~ UK drug policy: how seizing passports will not stop illicit dug use
~ Despite its long history of wildfires, Canada still doesn't know how to live with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter