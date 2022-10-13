Solar farms a 'blight on the landscape'? Research shows they can benefit wildlife
By Angie Turner, Lecturer in Sustainability and Green Technology, Keele University
Eleanor Harrison, Teaching Fellow Animal Biology, Keele University
Zoe Robinson, Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures/Professor of Sustainability in Higher Education, Keele University
Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, isn’t a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a “blight on the landscape”. Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to UK food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar…
- Thursday, October 13, 2022