Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy crisis: how to help small businesses survive and become more sustainable

By Monomita Nandy, Reader in Accounting and Finance; Director of Internationalisation, Brunel University London
Suman Lodh, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Middlesex University
The number of companies in financial distress has spiked in parts of the UK to the highest level since the 2007-8 global financial crisis laid waste to the global economy. The latest government figures show that in August more than one in ten UK businesses reported a moderate-to-severe…The Conversation


