Human Rights Observatory

UK drug policy: how seizing passports will not stop illicit dug use

By Tammy Ayres, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Leicester
Stuart Taylor, The Open University
Research has long shown that criminalising otherwise law-abiding citizens for their drug use is no deterrent. It only damages their life chances, in a discriminatory fashion.The Conversation


