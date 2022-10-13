Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 rapid tests can breed confusion – here's how to make sense of the results and what to do, according to 3 testing experts

By Nathaniel Hafer, Assistant Professor of Molecular Medicine, UMass Chan Medical School
Apurv Soni, Assistant Professor of Medicine, UMass Chan Medical School
Yukari Manabe, Associate Director of Global Health Research and Innovation Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Rapid tests can be an incredibly useful tool for early detection of COVID-19. Unfortunately, they sometimes leave people with more questions than answers.The Conversation


