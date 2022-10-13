Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Activists speculate on Elon Musk's foreign influence after proposing Ukraine and Taiwan peace deals

By Oiwan Lam
Speculation about Elon Musk’s ties with Beijing and the Kremlin have been boiling on Twitter after the world's richest man proposed peace plans for the Ukraine-Russia and Taiwan-China conflicts.


