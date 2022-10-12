Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles III will be crowned in May. The ritual has ancient origins – here's what we can expect

By Joel Hodge, Senior lecturer, Australian Catholic University
King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023. But what is a coronation, and what can we expect?

A coronation is a ritual act bestowing a crown (or similar decorative head-piece) symbolising royal or imperial power.

It is usually associated with other important political and religious acts, such as oaths, anointing, enthronement, homage, parades, gift-giving or presentation to the people.

These acts will be on display in the coronation of Charles III.

Coronations are not necessarily legally required for the exercise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


