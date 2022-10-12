Tolerance.ca
US, French Politicians Urge FIFA to Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, December 2019.  © 2019 Hassan Ammar/AP Photo US Representative Jan Schakowsky alongside 14 other congress people sent a letter to FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino calling for compensation of migrant workers in Qatar in advance of the 2022 World Cup, set to begin November 21. The letter, sent September 29, supports migrant workers who suffered abuse or even died while building the World Cup infrastructure, stating “We stand with workers and join labor and human rights advocates…


© Human Rights Watch -


