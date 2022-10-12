Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I was an expert advisor on the documentary 'How to Thrive'. Here's what happened after this wellbeing experiment

By Peggy Kern, Associate professor, Centre for Positive Psychology, The University of Melbourne
The How to Thrive documentary, which screens in cinemas from today, follows seven people as they learn to not only survive, but thrive.

The documentary aligns with “positive psychology”, which aims to provide people with the skills and resources to proactively support their mental health and wellbeing.

I research positive psychology and was as an expert advisor for the documentary,…The Conversation


