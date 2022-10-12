Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Iran, Schoolgirls Leading Protests for Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian schoolgirls stand without their mandatory hijabs, singing what has come to be the anthem of the Iran protests, Shervin Hajipour’s song “Baraye”. Source: https://twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/status/1576911788964081664 “Women, life, freedom.” “Liberty, equality, no headscarves, no oppression.” Protests erupted across the country after 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini’s death on September 16, following her arrest by morality policy for “improperly” wearing her headscarf. Since then, dozens of videos posted online show schoolgirls protesting in their schools and in the…


© Human Rights Watch


