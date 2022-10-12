Tolerance.ca
Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future

By Jutta Bakonyi, Professor in Development and Conflict, Durham University
May Darwich, Associate Professor of International Relations of the Middle East, University of Birmingham
The port city of Bosaso, located at the north-eastern corner of Somalia, provides a striking example of the interlinkage between security and infrastructure. The city benefited from the civil war that ravaged the southern parts of Somalia in the 1990s and 2000s. It developed into a booming trade centre. But increased violence in Bosaso has negatively affected international trade in the last decade. Security improvements and the recovery of other ports in Somalia and Somaliland have provided alternatives.

In July 2022, the Emirates-based Dubai Ports World (DP World), a global operator…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


