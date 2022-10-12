Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: why the world can't afford to let Russia get away with its land grab – lessons from history

By Joseph O'Mahoney, Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Reading
Share this article
Much of the international community has condemned Russia’s annexation of four provinces of Ukraine as illegal. Joe Biden accused Vladmir Putin of a “fraudulent attempt” to claim Ukrainian territory and said the move was “trampling on the United Nations charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere”. The UK’s human rights ambassador, Rita French, denounced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Johannesburg's informal traders face abuse: the city's ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them
~ Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future
~ Mozambique had no data about snakebites. Our new study filled the gap -- and the results are scary
~ Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada
~ Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
~ Late night eating may cause greater weight gain – new research points to why
~ Why many Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language
~ Animal friendships are surprisingly like our own
~ Coastal erosion is unstoppable – so how do we live with it?
~ Young people in poorer places are often failed by banks – here's what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter