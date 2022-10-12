Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coastal erosion is unstoppable – so how do we live with it?

By Sophie A. Day, Senior Research Associate in Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Robert James Nicholls, Professor of Climate Adaptation, University of East Anglia
Share this article
A record storm surge in 1953 devastated much of eastern England’s coast, prompting prolific investment in concrete sea walls, wooden groynes and other engineered structures designed to protect the coastline from erosion. These measures brought a reassuring sense of permanence for people in previously risky locations. Houses atop sandy cliffs and tucked behind or among sand dunes went from being holiday homes to permanent residences, and new homes were built nearby.

But decades later, the east coast and other parts of England are still eroding – rapidly in some places – despite efforts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Johannesburg's informal traders face abuse: the city's ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them
~ Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future
~ Mozambique had no data about snakebites. Our new study filled the gap -- and the results are scary
~ Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada
~ Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
~ Late night eating may cause greater weight gain – new research points to why
~ Why many Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language
~ Animal friendships are surprisingly like our own
~ Ukraine war: why the world can't afford to let Russia get away with its land grab – lessons from history
~ Young people in poorer places are often failed by banks – here's what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter