Human Rights Observatory

Young people in poorer places are often failed by banks – here's what needs to change

By Anna Barford, Prince of Wales Global Sustainability Fellow, University of Cambridge
Stephanie Shankland, PhD Candidate, University of East Anglia
As the global population grows, it has been estimated that by 2030 the world will need more than 600 million new jobs. Many of these will be required in developing countries, where young people already struggle to find work, pay is low, and working conditions are often poor.


© The Conversation -


