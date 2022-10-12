Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A change based on justice

By Amnesty International
The Chilean Attorney General’s Office is continuing investigations, seemingly now very seriously, into several current and former Chilean public officials including the former president Sebastián Piñera, the former General Director of the Carabineros (Chilean National police), Mario Rozas, and the current General Director under the administration of President Boric, Ricardo Yáñez, for their alleged actions […] The post A change based on justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


