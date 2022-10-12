Tolerance.ca
US: Public Housing Eviction Concerns in New Mexico

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roger Chavez stands outside of the garden he made beside his home, which he dedicated to his son who passed away in a car accident. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Washington) – Residents in public housing operated by New Mexico’s Northern Regional Housing Authority (NRHA) have described threats of eviction and other practices that appeared inconsistent with their right to housing under international law, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the housing authority. The letter contains recommendations for bringing the housing authority’s practices into compliance with…


