The Russian draft isn't likely to help Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine
By Jack Adam MacLennan, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Graduate Program Director for National Security Studies, Park University
James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, coupled with Vladimir Putin’s annexation of territory he does not control, has renewed speculation about the outcome of the Russian invasion.
But far from a decisive move, this partial mobilization is unlikely to change matters on the ground — and that might be Putin’s goal.
The war’s impact on Russian forces means new troops are unlikely to turn the tide in eastern Ukraine.…
- Wednesday, October 12, 2022