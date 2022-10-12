Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Mind the gap: gender differences in time use appear to be narrowing, but slowly

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Michael James Walsh, Associate Professor in Social Sciences, University of Canberra
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released its first time-use survey in 15 years. The last time it collected such data, in 2006, Apple was yet to release the iPhone and Facebook was a start-up.

So much has changed, though the differences in time use between men and women have not changed as much as many might like.

The new survey suggests we’re spending an average of 4 hours 23 minutes a day watching video, listening to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


