Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles III will be coronated in May. The ritual has ancient origins – here's what we can expect

By Joel Hodge, Senior lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023. But what is a coronation, and what can we expect?

A coronation is a ritual act bestowing a crown (or similar decorative head-piece) symbolising royal or imperial power.

It is usually associated with other important political and religious acts, such as oaths, anointing, enthronement, homage, parades, gift-giving or presentation to the people.

These acts will be on display in the coronation of Charles III.

Coronations are not necessarily legally required for the exercise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NASA successfully shifted an asteroid's orbit – DART spacecraft crashed into and moved Dimorphos
~ Federal Labor's honeymoon continues in Resolve poll; can the Liberals regain office without those 'lefties'?
~ Patagonia’s grand gesture sends the wrong message about ethical capitalism
~ 'The Rings of Power': Every adaptation is re-interpretation so ignore the haters
~ US Launches Promising Human Rights Reporting Tool
~ Fiona: People with disabilities need more support in extreme storms
~ How the Indian Act's 'blackout period' denied Indigenous Peoples their legal rights
~ Drug overdoses in public bathrooms are common: new tools could prevent harm and improve response
~ Measuring the 'Halloween effect' – can retail investor optimism really affect stock returns?
~ 'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter