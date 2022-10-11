Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'The Rings of Power': Every adaptation is re-interpretation so ignore the haters

By Anna Smol, Professor of English Literature, Mount Saint Vincent University
Share this article
A better understanding of Tolkien’s works and the nature of adaptations will combat some online disinformation and harassment that has surrounded ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Patagonia’s grand gesture sends the wrong message about ethical capitalism
~ US Launches Promising Human Rights Reporting Tool
~ Fiona: People with disabilities need more support in extreme storms
~ How the Indian Act's 'blackout period' denied Indigenous Peoples their legal rights
~ Drug overdoses in public bathrooms are common: new tools could prevent harm and improve response
~ Measuring the 'Halloween effect' – can retail investor optimism really affect stock returns?
~ 'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
~ Some GPs just keep their heads above water. Other doctors' businesses are more profitable than law firms
~ The boab trees of the remote Tanami desert are carved with centuries of Indigenous history – and they’re under threat
~ India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter