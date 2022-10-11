Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The boab trees of the remote Tanami desert are carved with centuries of Indigenous history – and they’re under threat

By Sue O'Connor, Distinguished Professor, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
Brenda Garstone, CEO, Yura Yungi Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Jane Balme, Professor Emerita of Archaeology, The University of Western Australia
Australia’s Tanami desert is one of the most isolated and arid places on Earth. It’s a hard place to access and an even harder place to survive.

But sprinkled across this vast expanse of desert, sweeping for thousands of kilometres across the Northern Territory and Western Australia, are some of the oldest and most incredible stories of human life and settlement of our ancient continent.

It takes the shape of art in the bark of iconic and bountiful boab trees.

Our newly published research looks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


