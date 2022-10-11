Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'They phone you up during lunch and yell at you'– why teachers say dealing with parents is the worst part of their job

By Kirsten Lambert, Senior Lecturer in English and Graduate Research, Murdoch University
We know teachers are under a lot of pressure. Teacher shortages, growing workloads as well as the demands of a complex job mean many teachers are stressed.

But my research shows parents are not helping. In fact, they are making the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


