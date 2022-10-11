Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA Should Commit to Remedy Abuses Ahead of World Cup in Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
At the World Innovation Summit for Health in Doha on October 7, FIFA President Gianni Infantino repeatedly stated that the upcoming 2022 Qatar Men's World Cup will be the "best World Cup ever." He gushed over "state-of-the-art" stadiums, the transportation system that "works perfectly" and "great" accommodations. In doing so, Infantino rightfully acknowledged that delivering the World Cup is not just about the stadiums in Qatar but also the surrounding infrastructure.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


