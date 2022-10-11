Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain

By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria
Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment.

In South Africa, the government has used value addition as a policy to try to correct some of the historical imbalances in the agriculture sector.

Large-scale commercial enterprises have dominated the sector since the first part of the 20th century. They compare favourably with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


