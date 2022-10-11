Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Decolonising education in South Africa -- a reflection on a learning-teaching approach

By Zayd Waghid, Associate professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected…The Conversation


